Say what you will about the president. But while the Democrats spout impeachment and all kinds of liberal nonsense, the president is going about doing what he was elected to do.
Mexico and Canada are waiting on the USMCA treaty to be ratified, which would do good things for the American people. It sits in Congress waiting for Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi to put it forth for ratification. This is just one example of their do-nothingness.
This Congress is doing nothing while the president who is under threat of impeachment is still getting things done. And you know what puts the cherry on top? He does not even take a salary.
Cynthia Brown
retired
Walker