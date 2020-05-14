Staying shut down is not sustainable. We are on the verge of an economic collapse that most people cannot even imagine but which the far left would very much love to see occur. Out of the chaos of collapse, they will push for a new, national government-centric socialist system absent many of our constitutionally guaranteed fundamental rights we enjoy today.
Another month of inactivity and the Louisiana state government will almost certainly go bankrupt. The federal government does not have the assets to prop up every failing state government.
The trillions the federal government has doled out to help citizens cannot continue. There is a lot more at stake here than just the very small percentage of unfortunate people who may die because they are susceptible to the harshest form of the virus. We must somehow summon the courage to put our society back in action for ourselves, our children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
It is not a reach to compare what we must do now to what those brave men did on June 6, 1944, who stormed the beaches of France to save the world from the Nazism and the Hitler world vision. Those heroic men waded ashore in the face of withering German gunfire knowing full well that many of them would certainly die on the beaches in order that the goal would be achieved and our society would be preserved.
Do we try to protect the weak and the old? Yes.
Do we continue all research for treatments and cures? Of course.
Do we treat those who suffer from the virus with compassion? Absolutely.
But the fact is we are all not going to die from this virus.
To all who love this country, I would paraphrase what Teddy Roosevelt Jr. said to the troops he was pinned down with on Omaha Beach on the morning of D-Day. “It’s time to move inland. There’s only two kinds of men on this beach: those that are dead, and those that are going to die. If we stay here, we’re all gonna get killed. We might as well get killed trying to move inland. Let’s go.”
The same is true for us. If we stay where we are, we’re all going to get killed. We may as well get killed going back to work and trying to save our society and way of life.
KIM MAYHALL
retired attorney
Baton Rouge