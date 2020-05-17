From left, nurse practioner Jessica Handy, who works in Baton Rouge General Mid City hospital's COVID-19 unit, and Carol Cappiella, weekend house supervisor of Mid CIty's COVID-19 unit, talk with U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Laura J. Richardson, who is leading the U.S. Department of Defense's COVID response, Sunday, April 19, 2020 after Richardson and others toured BRG Mid City, where 74 Naval medical staff are working during the novel coronavirus pandemic.