When listening to Republican statements that the infrastructure bill will lead to socialism, it's important to keep these statements in a historical perspective.
Specifically, in the 1930s there were Republican politicians who said that passage of the Social Security Act would lead to communism, in the 1960s there were Republican politicians who said that Medicare would lead to socialized medicine, in 2008 there were Republican politicians who said that the Affordable Care Act would lead to death panels.
This is why the GOP simply cannot be trusted on important policy issues that impact working people.
PHILLIP J. FRADY
retired professor, consultant
New Orleans