It is time that Louisiana people rise up against the socialist agenda of Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer.
Gov. John Bel Edwards, being term-limited, is following orders from the radical left in Washington to keep our economy shuttered as long as possible in order to hurt President Donald Trump’s chances of getting reelected.
All the data say that it is time to move on to Phase 3. The data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention further indicate that our children should be back in school in face-to-face teaching. Because Edwards is also controlled by the teachers unions, he has chosen to hold back on educational progress for our children as long as possible.
Parents have choices, too. If Edwards won’t allow our children to have in-class educational instruction because of the power of the teachers’ unions then the parents should take their tax dollars per child and enroll them into either a charter school or a parochial school.
Wake up people! We can already see what this socialist agenda is doing to states like Oregon, Washington and California. These states should no longer be considered states but Third World countries.
If the people in those states hate America so much then they should be kicked out of the United States and let them form their own Third World country. Call your state senator or state representative and tell them enough is enough. Edwards should step up to the plate and do what is right for the people of Louisiana instead of listening to the radical socialists in Washington.
JESSE PITRE
retired industrial sales
Walker