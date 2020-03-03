Fifty years ago, U.S. Sen. Gaylord Nelson’s vision blossomed into a catalytic moment for the environment: Earth Day.
An estimated 13,000 Earth Day events occurred during the spring of 1970, with most taking place on April 22. Tens of thousands of speakers, discussants, panelists and entertainers motivated millions of participants across campuses, schools, cities and towns here in the U.S. Most of those events were grassroots teach-ins — organized locally to promote a better understanding of our human connection to, and place in, the environment, and to consider our ethical responsibility for it.
In his 2013 book, Adam Rome ("The Genius of Earth Day") explains how the first Earth Day was a key point in the development of the environmental movement and “unexpectedly made the first green generation.” To commemorate Earth Day 1970 and propel its spirit forward toward the future, organizers at LSU are planning a variety of events to mark the 50th anniversary; updates will be posted here: lsu.edu/earthday2020.
You are invited to join in the celebration and take stock of your own decisions (lifestyle, voting record, day-to-day choices, etc.) with respect to the environment by participating in planned events at LSU or elsewhere, or by organizing your own. Consider — perhaps together with your school, business, church, or club — joining and growing this grassroots commemoration by planning a teach-in on a topic that matters to you and our shared, finite Earth.
KYLE HARMS
professor
Baton Rouge