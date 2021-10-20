After Hurricane Katrina, the New York Philharmonic invited the Louisiana Philharmonic to come together on stage for a concert at Lincoln Center.
Scattered, battered and bruised, we went. The message that stuck was, "You can do it!"
After Hurricane Ida, New York showcased Terence Blanchard's opera at the Met. Louisiana's talent was on stage again; I went. The energy, the resolve to perform, the dedication to masking-up and showing vaccination proof was in evidence everywhere in the city — restaurants, museums, shops, hotels, theaters, you name it.
I got the message both times: New Orleans can do it!
BABS MOLLERE
managing director, Louisiana Philharmonic
New Orleans