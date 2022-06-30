In case you missed an important event in the golfing world, the Saudi government is funding a league in opposition to the Professional Golfers Association.
Headed by former champion Greg Norman, the group offers millions in winnings, buying the support of a number of golfers who have left the PGA for the Saudi association, known as LIV.
These renegade golfers, who include Phil Mickelson, seem to have developed short memories, forgetting Saudi Arabia's association with terrorism, of which the killing of American journalist Jamal Khashoggi remains in our memories.
So, before these golfers try to rewrite history to free their consciences, let's admit — it's blood money. We should shun them all.
MICHAEL PREBLE
photographer
Harahan