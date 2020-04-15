There has been a great deal of talk in the various media platforms regarding the amazing work and personal sacrifice by the many medical professionals, grocery and pharmacy employees, farmers, as well as the truck drivers who keep our supply chain moving. They are labeled as heroes. They deserve all of the accolades they receive plus more.
However, there is one segment of the population that has not received recognition and I would like to remedy that. There are many nonprofit agencies who are working diligently every day — 24 hours a day — on the front lines serving the most vulnerable members of our community. Locally, Catholic Charities, Salvation Army, Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank, St. Vincent de Paul, Volunteers of America Greater Baton Rouge and others.
The men and women of these organizations never skipped a beat when COVID-19 arrived and continue to work directly with populations that include veterans, people living with intellectual or developmental disabilities, the homeless, elderly, people suffering from mental illness and addiction, and victims of abuse and domestic violence. Like everywhere else in the country, personal protection equipment, cleaning supplies, disinfectants and, yes, toilet paper are in short supply but by the grace of God and generous donors we continue to serve.
When this crisis passes and life returns to whatever our new normal will be, the populations described above will likely increase due to the economic impact and isolation caused by the virus and subsequent stay at home and social distancing orders. The nonprofit agencies will still be here standing tall and firm, working just as hard attempting to provide a better life for those in need.
God bless the nurses, doctors, cashiers, farmers, and truck drivers. God also bless the men and women of the agencies who provide these services with love and dedication. Thank you for the opportunity to recognize these heroes!
DAVID K. KNEIPP
president, social service agency
Baton Rouge