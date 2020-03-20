This newspaper's editorial regarding the wage scale of Convention Center employees and contractors in New Orleans was uniformly excellent and well thought-out.
Tiger Hammond is a wonderful Convention Center board member as well as a terrific head of the New Orleans AFL-CIO and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers.
In addition to raising wages, the Convention Center board should recognize a union to represent the employees of the Convention Center and it should require that vendors recognize unions as well.
Again, good job, Tiger!
BOB CROWLEY
retired union director
New Orleans