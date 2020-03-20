This newspaper's editorial regarding the wage scale of Convention Center employees and contractors in New Orleans was uniformly excellent and well thought-out.

Tiger Hammond is a wonderful Convention Center board member as well as a terrific head of the New Orleans AFL-CIO and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers.

In addition to raising wages, the Convention Center board should recognize a union to represent the employees of the Convention Center and it should require that vendors recognize unions as well.

Again, good job, Tiger!

BOB CROWLEY

retired union director

New Orleans

Our View: New Orleans Convention Center employees deserve living wages

View comments