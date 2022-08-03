This is to honor Uncle Lou Vegas, a bomber pilot on D-Day, June 6, 1944.
I ask Uncle Lou, now looking down from above:
Uncle Lou, do you remember on June 6th, 1996-97 when Marci, Brittany and I visited with you and Aunt Carolyn at your home in Destin?
I recall it was on this date because I asked a few questions about exactly what it was like to fly into Normandy on D-Day. Your response was informative.
My questions was stated as this: “It had to be the most dangerous and challenging flight of your World War II pilot experience.”
To my great surprise, you said, “It was not; although it was one of the worst, we had lots of support from the air, from our fellow pilots, in the Allied forces, and I never saw so many ships and boats in my life. In fact, I didn't realize that there were that many ships and boats in existence.
“No, Mel, the absolute very worst and most dangerous flight was the bombing of Berlin. The German high command was tipped off by someone, somewhere, and they were all waiting for us. Somehow my co-pilot and I completed our mission and got that plane back to base, but when we got out of the plane, and onto the tarmac, we were shocked to see how badly we had been hit by the Germans. That plane did not have one panel on the body, wings or tail that was not missing or riddled with bullet holes.
“How we made it back, well, that was miraculous. We lost quite a few friends, and planes, that day.
“But your point is well taken: D-Day was no picnic.”
Lt. Col. Lou Vegas, USAF (Ret.) — Uncle Lou — lived 100 Years and one week.
MERWYN MELVIN
business owner
Gonzales