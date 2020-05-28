Reference is made to your incredible report on Page 1 of The Advocate dated May 20 covering the sad state of affairs of too many of the nursing homes in Louisiana.
The report featured the heartbreaking story of the Katherine Robin regarding “nearly a decade” that she says her husband received very poor treatment at Carrington Place. Through “live video feed of his room” over the years she was able to observe various workers who did not observe basic sanitary rules.
It was no surprise to her therefore that he had to be hospitalized with coronavirus. He was subsequently cured and taken right “ back to the nursing home” — the nursing home that is rated only a one star out of a five-star scale by The Center for Medicare and Medicaid Service “ which equates to “much below average.” This same nursing home has received also “generally low marks from federal regulators.”
This sad story begs the question — isn’t there a better nursing home within a reasonable distance to where her husband can be moved?
WILLIAM NILE STADLER
Texaco retiree
Slidell