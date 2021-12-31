I often disagree with James Gill, but we all must acknowledge his acerbic wit and mastery of the English language.
He was at his best when he lampooned Drew Brees and four Mannings: Cooper, Eli, Archie and Peyton. Some of his best lines include, "But I can't be alone in thinking their casino deals a grubby sellout and a betrayal of their fans" and "But the consequences of gambling addiction are well documented. If sportsbook ambassadors are effective, more bankruptcy, crime, divorce and suicide are inevitable."
Brilliant and beautiful.
QUIN BATES
retired Episcopal deacon
Marrero