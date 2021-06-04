Over 50 years ago at the FBI New Agents Training Academy, we learned some very important principles related to arrests. In arrest situations, law enforcement officers should seek to have superiority of manpower, speed and surprise. Young police officers today are being trained in those principles.
First, it is important to seek an arrest warrant wherever possible based upon evidence of probable cause that the suspect committed the crime charged. Yes, there are going to be some cases where speed and the immediate danger to the public at large require arrests based solely upon the officers' immediate knowledge of the crime, the possibility of escape and, even more important, imminent danger to the public at large. In many cases, danger to the innocent public isn't involved and a warrant can be obtained. Of course, if officers are "hot on the trail" and time does not allow them to seek the court-authorized warrant, the chase should go on with enough officers to help back each other up.
Even in those cases we now see where a group of police officers "look the other way" to excessive violence after restraint is accomplished, the greater the police presence, the less likely the other officers will be to allow such hateful violence. Another important benefit of the group making an arrest together is that restraint can be made easier than one-on-one arrests. It is hoped that officers observing the arrest will "cool down" the officer who has undertaken the battle. This should not cover the offender who has committed a petty (nonviolent) crime and is not a continuing danger to society. Hopefully, all law enforcement officers will apply these tactics correctly in the performance of their duties.
The major complaints arise when it’s all or mostly white officers and black arrestees. There is no control on that if that department has racist hiring policies. It isn’t always possible to hire officers who are unbiased and accepting of people regardless of their race, nationality or beliefs. Psychological evaluations are important in that process.
CHARLES C. WILSON
former St. Charles Parish sheriff
Hahnville