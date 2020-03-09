I was 11 years old and selling Cokes in glass bottles when I watched Billy Cannon run past me on his way to glory with his 89-yard run against Ole Miss in the rain. I bleed purple and try to live gold.
My question is this: How can y'all expect our student athletes to win games for the “Purple & Gold” when you send them out dressed in blue?
I cannot be the only one who has noticed this. Who signed off on the color change for the Tigers?
Suggestion: Someone please send the uniform suppliers a sample of LSU colors and do not accept any more blue products of any kind.
Do not allow our athletes to take the field in these ridiculous colors again. Donate the blue ones to charity and be done with them forever.
Geaux Tigers.
ROBERT WILLIAMS
chef
New Orleans