Unless you are an immigrant, we are all here by an accident of birth, even the Native Americans. We who were born here have won the lottery. Instead of being born in a poor violent country, we have been born in a country of wealth, opportunity and safety. We who have been born here were born here due to luck, not anything we did. We did not earn the privilege. We did not work to get here. We did not walk hundreds of miles to get here. We did not endure hardship and danger to get here. If we believe in God, how can we turn away people asking for help? Even if we do not believe in God, in our humanity, how do we close our borders to people fleeing violence?

Imagine for a moment that you were on the other side of the border. You are not asking for a handout. You are asking to live and work somewhere where you and your family are safe. You are willing to pay your fair share to support the country. And the people you are asking are there by accident. By what right can they deny you?

It is wrong not to share our good fortune with those less fortunate through no fault of their own.

If we are afraid of who we are letting in, let them be vetted. Let them be finger-printed. Let them pay their fair share. But give them a path to citizenship — not out of our religious beliefs, not out of our humanity, but our sense of fair play because we are here by accident.

Wallace Jeanfreau

physician

New Orleans

