I'm with George Cochran, and I know a lot of other people who are with him, too. So are the national polls regarding support for increased COVID-19 protections.
In addition to questions Cochran asks regarding rules for social distancing, masking, cheering and chanting in the stadium, I would also ask LSU and LSU athletics whether tailgating is going to be allowed on and around the campus. If so, again, what do they plan to do about social distancing and masking?
I believe we were down to 3% to 4% positivity in Louisiana when graduation, Memorial Day and July Fourth gatherings occurred, and we all know the consequences of those relatively small (in comparison to a Tiger gameday) collections of people. At what level will we — the fans and Baton Rouge citizens — actually be safe?
Don't get me wrong, I'm a Tiger fan, and I hope the Tigers play this year but in a way that places our front-line health care workers and health care systems, our schoolchildren and their teachers, our elderly, and the long-term survival of our economy at the forefront of our deliberations.
RUTH LAURION BOWMAN
retired LSU teacher
Baton Rouge