As co-founder and executive director of Louisiana Warriors Unleashed, I get to work on improving the lives of our nation’s heroes. Louisiana Warriors Unleashed provides service dogs, therapy dogs, and support animals to veterans and first responders that are medically diagnosed with emotional and psychological conditions.
Once we realized the sheer demand for service dogs in Louisiana, my wife and I worked with a consultant, put together a business plan, and launched Louisiana Warriors Unleashed.
However, I realized to run my nonprofit effectively, I needed the proper business skills to adequately manage the organization. After serving in the U.S. Army for 20 years and receiving a 100% disability rating from the Department of Veterans Affairs, I used my earned GI Bill benefits to enroll in an associate’s degree in business at a for-profit college in Baton Rouge.
I had always heard great things about the family-owned school and the program. Once I arrived on campus, it was no different. I was treated like I was part of the extended family. In fact, during my first semester there, the school sponsored a Louisiana Warriors Unleashed PTSD Awareness event at a local restaurant.
Thanks to the GI Bill and the freedom to choose a for-profit school, I’m on my way to getting a business degree that will enable me to strengthen Louisiana Warriors Unleashed.
It is beyond frustrating to learn that certain lawmakers in Washington, D.C. have threatened to restrict a veteran’s right to attend the college or university of their choice. We, as veterans, have earned the right to choose the school that best supports our transition into society and the workforce. No politician should take away our choice when it comes to using the GI Bill.
We are very lucky in Louisiana to have U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy as a member of both the Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee and the Committee on Veterans Affairs in the U.S. Senate. In this capacity, Cassidy is in a prime position to stand up for veterans across America. Unfortunately, with proposals in Congress threatening restrictions on veterans to use their earned GI Bill benefit at the college of their choice, Cassidy remains silent.
Additionally, my member of the U.S. House of Representatives is Garret Graves. He serves on the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee. He should support for-profit career schools since they are providing education and training in career programs, like construction management and process technology, that will help rebuild our nation’s infrastructure.
My school, which is run by a military veteran, has been vital to my education and remains supportive of my work with Louisiana Warriors Unleashed. Let veterans choose where they use their GI Bill benefits. It would be a travesty if Congress got in the way.
Jesse Walls
Louisiana Warriors Unleashed
Prairieville