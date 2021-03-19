As a businessman and urban developer, I care deeply about improving the lives of others in the state of Louisiana — and that means expanding access to healthcare through Medicaid, especially during this pandemic. Limiting people from using Medicaid with providers like Planned Parenthood is bad for the economic development of this state and its people, especially women, whose work is essential for our children, our elderly, and ourselves.
In light of the recent ruling from the Fifth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, I ask that the state allow Planned Parenthood to continue serving Louisianans insured through the Medicaid program. As fewer and fewer healthcare providers accept Medicaid payments, Planned Parenthood serves more and more people who will lose their healthcare altogether if its services are cut. Moreover, the COVID-19 crisis has left our communities and healthcare system vulnerable. More than 355,835 Louisianans have been infected with COVID-19 and more than 8,022 have died from it, disproportionately impacting Black communities.
For decades, Planned Parenthood has been an essential part of the public health safety net in Louisiana. Since August 3, 2015, thru the end of 2020, when the Medicaid termination was first scheduled to go into effect, Planned Parenthood provided more than 57,184 healthcare visits to approximately 16,487 Medicaid patients. Its health centers have provided over 109,842 for sexually transmitted infections (including HIV screenings), more than 4,431 cancer screenings, more than 23,595 units of contraception, and more than 4,838 annual well visits to Medicaid-insured Louisianans, without any claim of wrongdoing by the Department of Health. In fact, for many young women of reproductive age in particular, Planned Parenthood is their only source of healthcare.
Nearly 1.8 million people in Louisiana — about 39% of the state’s 4.6 million residents — were receiving Medicaid as of last month. The surge in Medicaid enrollment over the past year further underscores the strain on our healthcare delivery system during this pandemic. Other community healthcare providers in Louisiana agree that removing Planned Parenthood would have detrimental effects on communities in Baton Rouge and New Orleans. Planned Parenthood health centers serve an outsized role in meeting the healthcare needs for those who are enrolled in federally funded health programs. When people can’t access Medicaid care or are unable to see the provider they know and trust, they may simply forgo critical services. This is something we simply cannot afford.
PRES KABACOFF
businessman
New Orleans