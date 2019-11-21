I can't stand it any longer. Day after day, month after month, I read the paper and other printed publications, and they contain glaring grammatical errors. For instance, in a recent edition, a teacher writes about LEAP tests. He misuses the word "data" over and over. "Data" is the plural of the singular word "datum," from the Latin. Usage should be: The data are inconclusive; or the data do not support, etc. I think every student should have to take one year of Latin in high school, since Latin is the root of most of our English language. The misuse of pronouns is another subject that I won't address in this letter, but it is pervasive as well. Our students simply are not being taught grammar as part of their education, and I think that is a shame.
Sharilynn Aucoin
retired librarian
Geismar