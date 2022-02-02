If this nation is sincere about honoring the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. and not merely paying lip service to it, we must unequivocally embrace the radical tenets of his philosophy.
In his lifetime, King led nonviolent demonstrations that challenged the racist status quo, denounced war and militarism, criticized capitalism, championed for the poor and oppressed and espoused economic parity/justice. He also strongly advocated and spoke for the redistribution of wealth, calling for us to undertake a “radical revolution of values.”
King spoke to America about his “Dream” in 1963, but he also spoke about his dream becoming a “nightmare” in 1967. Let’s not whitewash what King actually stood for and sanitize his message because it makes us feel uncomfortable or exposes our hypocrisy.
Let’s keep it real when we honor and celebrate Martin Luther King Jr.
HUEY HARRISON
artist
New Orleans