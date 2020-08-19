Monday’s article about the latest proposal to limit absentee/mail-in votes in Louisiana is heartbreaking and disgusting. We are one of eight states that require an excuse.
This is bad enough in ordinary times, but uncalled for in times like this. If the president and his family and followers in Florida can and do vote absentee with any required excuses, it begs the question of why his acolytes in Baton Rouge want to have stricter requirements. Is it to show how macho they are?
I am 78 years old; I registered to vote on my 21st birthday. I have voted in every presidential and national election since then. My first vote was while in the Army in Germany in 1964, and later in 1968 I was out of state.
I was raised by my parents, my teachers in grade and high school and by all of my readings on U.S. history, that the vote is not only my responsibility but it is my obligation, if I want to consider myself a good citizen.
With the virus, this election will be hard enough with the virus without the Trump supporters adding to the burden.
JAMES LIGHTFOOT
lawyer
New Orleans