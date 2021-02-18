Wow!
How refreshing that a senator from Louisiana has the moral fiber to stand up to Donald J. Trump and do the right thing.
My goodness, after all the false propaganda spouted by conservative outlets about alleged fraud that over 70 judges threw out of court as baseless, and the insanity of Jan. 6, I am so proud of Cassidy for taking his job seriously as a juror and listening to the evidence.
Much different path of impartiality than Sens. Mike Lee, Marco Rubio and Ted Cruz, who huddled with defense counsel in a mockery of justice.
If only our other senator and the rest of our congressional delegation had the same fealty to the Constitution rather than to a cult figure, this country would be much better off.
Kudos to Cassidy for his bravery.
PATRICK HUFFT
lawyer
New Orleans