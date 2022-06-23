In following and opining on the gun control debate, I recently received a letter from U.S. Sen. John N. Kennedy. In expressing his reluctance to enact reasonable guns, he cites the Second Amendment of the Constitution.
As an educated man, I wonder about his ability to count beyond the number two. His knowledge and appreciation of the Constitution obviously doesn’t include the 12th Amendment.
He does not seem to care that Donald Trump tried to subvert the Constitution with his lies that encouraged the storming of the Capitol and the intimidation of Vice President Mike Pence to disregard the certified slates of electors.
By refusing to speak out against Trump, Kennedy and most other Republicans enable a narcissistic man to continue his lies about a stolen election in order to save his ego at the expense of our democracy.
I have a new term for the likes of Kennedy and his cohorts — Bi-Cons, for Bi-Constitutional — using the Constitution or completely ignoring it depending on they think their voter base wants to hear.
NELL NAQUIN
retired clinical lab scientist
Baton Rouge