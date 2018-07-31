Economic theory tells us that a duopolistic market (i.e., bilateral monopoly) produces results not significantly different from a monopolistic market (i.e., one seller). It is useful to keep this in mind when evaluating the turbulence of contemporary politics. The (duopolistic) two-party system that has been the mainstay of politics in the United States. for well over a century may have run its course. However vile people outside Alabama think George Wallace was, many nodded their approval when he said of Democrats and Republicans that there's not a dime's worth of difference between them.
It can be easily documented that President Donald Trump came on the political scene without any strong ideological connections to either party. Past experience with third-party presidential challenges, however, taught him that in order to play the hand dealt, he had to attach himself to one party or the other. Sensing the mood of the electorate, which disapproved of the nation's direction under President Barack Obama, he seized the moment, and against all odds won the election, despite character deficiencies that are paraded daily across virtually every newspaper in the land.
So we have an anti-ideological, anti-establishment president who, to the bewilderment of the mainstream media, uses Alinsky-like tactics against Alinsky-like acolytes (e.g., Obama and Bill Clinton); and "governs" in a manner that seems to the "establishment" both chaotic and destructive. But the establishment is unable to see beyond the two-party system that dominates the American experience. Everyone seems to have missed the real lesson of the 2016 election, namely that a huge swath of heartland voters have become disenchanted with the nation's duopolistic party structure, which has become "the establishment."
My reading of the American electorate — at least what lies between the two coasts — is that they don't want to be governed by ideologues or party apparatchiks, but by practical and realistic leaders intent on fostering freedom of opportunity and personal responsibility, while simultaneously providing a safety net for the less fortunate that is consistent with these two principles. Only time will tell whether Trump is that person. In the meantime, the attacks on Trump, whether from the left (e.g., Nancy Pelosi, et al.) or the right (e.g., George Will) are mostly ideological. Maybe this is what explains the "Teflon president" persona that Trump has become in the eyes of his supporters.
Robert Hebert
economist
Baton Rouge