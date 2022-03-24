On March 15, the U.S. Senate voted unanimously to make daylight saving time permanent beginning in 2023. Is that really a good idea?
The term daylight saving time is actually a misnomer. It should be called daylight delaying time. It means an extra hour of daylight after each work/school day, but it also means an extra hour of darkness before each work/school day. In winter months, morning commuters have the added headache of nighttime driving and children have the added danger of waiting for their morning school bus in the cold and the dark.
In the early 1970s, Congress mandated a two-year period of continuous daylight saving time. That was intended to save energy during the p.m. hours of daylight, but it also wasted energy during the a.m. hours of darkness when people had to be active.
Clearly then, continuous DST is not a good idea.
The final argument in its favor is that changing clocks twice a year has negative health and convenience consequences. Let’s opt for the better remedy, which is year-around standard time. America did just fine from 1945 to 1966 when that was the option taken.
Please enlighten your U.S. representative and senators.
JAMES R. ROGERS
high school calculus teacher
Monroe