I just saw on TV that all of the recent hurricanes hitting the U.S. are President Donald Trump’s fault.
Likewise, the blame for all of the California wildfires should rest squarely on his shoulders.
President Trump’s actions or inactions, take your pick, are the root causes of 100% of the novel coronavirus deaths and suffering, per the learned declaration of Joe Biden and as fact checked by the media: the snowstorms in the Northeast as well as tornadoes in the Midwest and floods along the East Coast as well as the drought in California.
Without exception, all Trump’s work.
So, according to the news folks, whom we all know to be infallible, we already have a president that commands wind, fire, cold, heat and every affliction that plagues mankind.
That’s the guy I want for my president.
WILLIAM M. FAULKNER
retired quality engineer
Slidell