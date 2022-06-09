I recently read Cecil Phillips’s letter, “A nonpartisan way to deter mass killers,” June 1. I agree with Phillips about not giving these monsters any publicity, but his solution of making it a federal crime to publicize the identity of mass killers is a nonstarter.

Such a law is not possible and would be struck down immediately by the courts because it runs contrary to the First Amendment of our Constitution, protecting freedom of the press. A lot of media outlets have a policy of not mentioning the names, but they do so voluntarily, which I applaud.

That being said, it troubles me that so many of our citizenry do not understand basic civics.

CHARLES V. DUNCAN

retired educator

Lafayette

