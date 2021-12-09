As a lifelong supporter and multiple season ticket holder of Tulane athletics and its teams, I find Carl V. Monica's Dec. 1 letter absurd as to the subject and the "complaint" quite comical.
The Tulane football team just completed a dismal 2-win, 10-loss season, consisting of one win against a Football Bowl Subdivision school and one win against a Football Championship Subdivision school, not to mention a final ranking in the 130s — and his complaint is stadium noise?
As they say on ESPN, "Come on, man!" What happens at Yulman is no different than what transpires at most other college football stadiums.
Actually, I like it. It gives some life to an otherwise "dead" stadium. The "nature" of this "complaint" just proves that few care about the real problems of Tulane football. Fortunately, I am not one of those.
There are many more things about which to complain. How about the lack of facilities, such as an indoor practice facility, a first-class football operation building and a first-class weight room? All improvements that would certainly allow for enhanced recruiting and very possibly the admission of Tulane to a Power Five conference and the big dollars that go along with this.
So there you go. The Tulane Football problem is too much noise on game day. A very laughable complaint and just a microcosm of the problem.
ROBERT SEGARI
retired banker
New Orleans