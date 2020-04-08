I recently took out a delivery subscription to The Advocate, to avoid looking at screens all day as we shelter in place. I am excited to see some very accurate views, such as Bob Marshall’s on Sunday, where he shines a light on the legal setup for regulations on industrial pollution.
I particularly appreciate his noting that most of our lawmakers call regulations on pollution “job-killers,” a frequent phrase from gubernatorial candidate Eddie Rispone’s mouth during the recent election. Marshall aptly noted that they don’t call pollution a “people-killer,” which it is to the tune of over 107,000 premature deaths per year. I imagine that number will be much higher this year due to the coronavirus, which hits those whose lungs are compromised much harder, killing many.
Just a week or so ago, President Donald Trump and his Environmental Protection Agency chief, Andrew Wheeler, an ex-coal lobbyist, announced the EPA would not be enforcing pollution regulations and would ease reporting requirements. I teach students at Istrouma High School, whose families are subjected to more dangerous pollution than any other group in Baton Rouge, due to their proximity to numerous industrial plants. I cannot imagine a more foolish time to roll back regulations, unless your goal is to decimate the population.
All of this is done predominantly to benefit the bottom line of the most profitable industry in history — fossil fuels. While they are facing tough times, they need to be phased out to rein in climate change, a distinct threat that the pandemic has only temporarily replaced as an urgent problem. They do not need to be boosted with more government largesse.
Which brings me to my final point. I enjoyed the Marshall article, but wanted to note that the propaganda about the job-killing nature of regulation is just that, propaganda. When a plant must comply with pollution regulations, jobs are created for small businesses and new plant workers, who must make, monitor and repair the devices that reduce the pollution.
The plants still produce their products and people get paid. The CEO and top management may see their bonuses cut a few percentage points, but they will probably still be making plenty of money. If they cannot operate cleanly, why should we care about their “bottom line”?!
STEPHEN POSS
teacher
Baton Rouge