Sunday’s article by James Carville provides an open window into how mean and vicious Democratic Party rhetoric is. One can begin with Carville’s assertion that “There is only one moral imperative right now, for the fate of the American democracy: defeating Donald Trump. That’s all that matters.”
Carville writes that to him it is plainly clear Trump is the most dangerous president in modern American history, that Trump is odious, has broken the law and is racist. Carville only needs to look in the mirror. This from a Waylon Jennings song "what I call my brother on, he has every right to call on me."
Carville vows to support the Democratic nominee no matter who it is. Socialist Bernie Sanders? Socialist Elizabeth Warren? Clueless Pete Buttigieg? Corrupt Joe Biden? Any one of the socialist loose cannons roaming the halls of Congress like AOC?
Carville writes that he is simply looking out for the future of our country. Like heck! It is power they want and come hell and high water they will do anything to get it, as they attempted to do in the 2016 election.
Democrats will continue to bash Trump because he is outperforming beyond expectation. He is exposing the swamp as he said he would and that has them horrified.
Carville further believes that the Senate should have removed Trump from office and he should be shackled in a prison cell. Why? Because the Democrats say so? That they had the evidence to impeach him? Evidence is not proof. Evidence leads to the proof. Evidence based on lies, innuendoes, hearsay and half-truths prove nothing.
And that is all that the House Democrats had to impeach Trump, evidence that did not lead to the proof. If anything “above the law” occurred, it was the House’s impeachment trial. What a farce. And they claim the Senate trial was unfair.
Was it Trump that colluded with Russia to steal the 2016 election? No evidence to prove it. There is ample evidence Hillary and the DNC colluded against Trump to rig the 2016 election. Did Trump act out a quid pro quo with Ukraine? No factual evidence. There is evidence that proves Joe Biden did. There is also evidence that Ukraine tampered with the 2016 election in favor of Hillary Clinton.
Carville, democracy is bedridden, but far from being on life support. The type of support democracy needs is for Democrats to join the Republicans in solving national problems with health care, infrastructure, immigration reform and to end corruption in politics. One final disagreement, it’s Donald Trump and the Republican Party that is the only thing separating our country from the abyss.
TERRY DANTIN
professor emeritus
Thibodaux