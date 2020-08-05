The article in Saturday's Advocate regarding the use of medical information by parish officials contained inaccurate information about hydroxychloroquine. Your reporter wrote that a doctor in Houston claimed that hydroxychloroquine was a cure for the coronavirus.
The claim this doctor and many other doctors make is that hydroxychloroquine can reduce the symptoms if given early at the onset of symptoms thereby reducing the need for hospitalizations. They do not claim it is a cure.
Your reporter was correct when reporting that social media platforms have removed this video and many others reporting the success made with this 60-year-old drug in reducing the novel coronavirus symptoms. One has to wonder why social media platforms have taken it upon themselves to filter the information their audience sees and hears.
They are private companies and have the right to do so. However, I find this censorship abhorrent.
I also find it strange that the social media platforms delete the same videos. This great country of ours has until recently prided itself on the free exchange of ideas. Sadly, this is no longer the case.
PATRICK MANSFIELD
information technology manager
Prairieville