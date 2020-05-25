Nurse Darla Hartsell weeps as she clutches a note from her grandson, whom she hasn't seen in weeks, as firefighters, police and citizens gather to show their appreciation for healthcare workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic Monday, April 13, 2020, at Ochsner Medical Center - Northshore in Slidell. Parker Hartsell, 10, has asthma, Darla Hartsell said. 'I can't be around him right now and it tears me up. I don't know when I'll be able to see him.' The well-wishers arrived between shifts to cheer as many workers as possible.