Well before COVID-19 impacted our hospitals and communities, the World Health Organization had deemed 2020 to be the “Year of the Nurse and Midwife.” Somehow it seems even more fitting, given all the stories we’ve seen and heard of nurses giving so much of themselves on the front lines of this pandemic.
To me, nurses are heroes. Many true heroes shy away from the label and say they are just doing their job. But it takes extreme courage to do what we nurses do. 2020 has been a tough year so far, but nurses have found the courage to provide compassionate care for patients, and for each other no matter what.
In this time of uncertainty, it can be easy to forget that every shadow has its light. Some of our nurses have shared joy in seeing patients recover from this virus. Just within Ochsner, nurses came from all over the country recently to provide reinforcements for exhausted bedside nurses. Colleagues came in from operating rooms, clinics, outpatient areas and the community near and far to join the fight. Cards and letters have come in by the hundreds from grateful patients, many describing how our nurses showed incredible skill, professionalism and a calm, reassuring presence. Our nurses have been described as amazing advocates — bringing hope and health to their patients. And I’ve personally witnessed the camaraderie, the smiles, the joy that comes with being a hero and winning a battle.
Finally, we nurses are making history together. While COVID-19 is consuming most of 2020, it doesn’t define us. The dedication of our nurses to put people first continues to make them the most trusted profession above all others, year over year. I know that Ochsner wouldn’t be the organization that we are today without our nurses.
I encourage everyone to join me in thanking nurses, today and every day, for the incredible care they provide within our communities.
TRACEY MOFFATT
system chief nursing officer
Ochsner Health