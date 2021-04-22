We all tend to jump to conclusions when we first read or hear a breaking news story. Oftentimes, this first impression changes when new facts and context are provided on the story. The recent story concerning LSU Health Shreveport Medical School and Chancellor Ghali E. Ghali is one that lends itself to further context before judgment is rendered.
I do not know all the facts related to the recent news story concerning Ghali — none of us do yet. I do know that these recent concerns are now a re-expression of those previously voiced and investigated and I know the previous Title IX investigation did not reflect negatively on Ghali.
I know the recent advances at the medical school during Dr. Ghali’s tenure have been significant. I know he has had to work through both the immense expense of the state’s decision to privatize the hospital as well as the great uncertainty around the conversion of our charity health system from the LSU System to private providers. All of this uncertainty has been magnified even further by the COVID-19 pandemic of the last 14 months.
I know Dr. Ghali has been providing for continued growth in medical student class sizes. I know he has revitalized the research enterprise at the school and I know he has built partnerships with every health system in Shreveport-Bossier. He understands both academics and private practice because he has worked in both.
I know his faculty had an idea for an Emerging Viral Threat lab and later developed the first mass COVID-19 vaccination site in Louisiana. He developed the finances and resources to support these key community initiatives during COVID-19.
And I know he truly loves the school and our Northwest Louisiana community — something we might not get in a national search for someone else. We have seen what seems like a great idea at the time turn sour in the most recent searches for the president of the LSU system.
Dr. Ghali has made it clear he welcomes a complete investigation into any allegations. When this is done, I hope we will be willing to put this story in context with the tremendous advances at LSUHS Medical School during his tenure.
PHILLIP ROZEMAN
physician
Shreveport