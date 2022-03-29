Watching the evening news right before dinner, expecting to see updates on Ukraine and other national news, I was instead treated to a story about Hunter Biden with photos of him and his female friends in bed.
Does anyone have any idea what would have been the result of such a story being broadcast in living color about any other president's son? The reaction from the broadcaster was a ho-hum, and they went off to another story.
The standard for all the other presidents I have seen in my long lifetime are out of the window with this poor excuse for the leader of the world. And don't think Putin in Russia doesn't see what we see.
The United States deserves better than this from its leadership; the question is, when will we get?
MICHAEL SELLEN
retired sales representative
River Ridge