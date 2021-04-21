The COVID-19 pandemic led to immediate, then sustained, challenges impacting every sector of the economy, and essentially crippling Louisiana’s critical travel and tourism sector. After a terrible year, when restaurants were shuttered, planes flew with few passengers, hotel rooms stayed empty and events were held virtually, businesses in the hospitality industry are now resuming operations, following appropriate protocols and public safety guidelines.
Business is returning, with one exception: the cruise industry.
The cruise industry through the Port of New Orleans is responsible for over 9,000 jobs in Louisiana. These hardworking Louisianians have been out of work since the shutdown of cruise operations from U.S. ports began in March 2020, and they have lost a total of $397 million in wages since then. While it is encouraging to see that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is open to addressing its current conditional sailing order, without a specific timeline for resumption, our longshore workers, ground transportation operators, travel agents, and hotel, restaurant, and retail workers are all out of jobs with no clear path to working again.
It is imperative that the cruise ships resume operation, but only under the safe guidelines. The cruise line companies have been proactive and aggressive in researching the best ways to resume operations safely. Fortunately, we have the science and the knowledge of how Asia, Europe and other parts of the world have been operating. Since last summer, over 400,000 passengers have been able to sail on cruise ships from European and Asian ports with minimal reports of any coronavirus incidents. That is a clear signal that the health procedures and protocols the cruise industry has adopted elsewhere are effective, and will be effective here in the U.S. as well. The resources are available, and the cruise industry is willing to work with the CDC to ensure cruise vessels can set sail again safely and with the highest priority on protecting the well-being of crews, passengers and port workers.
We cannot allow for any more roadblocks to get in the way of Louisianians returning to work. Nearly half a billion dollars has been lost to the local economy because of ships sitting idle. It is an untenable situation that needs to come to an end for the good of the economy and for the jobs that many of our neighbors rely on.
The cruise industry is ready to partner with the CDC to produce a meaningful framework that reflects the medical and scientific reality that we are in now, and should be treated as equitably as any other industry that is ready to put people back to work. The Port of New Orleans is ready to welcome visitors again, and Louisianans are ready to work again.
BRANDY CHRISTIAN
president and CEO
Port of New Orleans