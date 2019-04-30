In 1993, at 17 years old, I was wrongfully convicted of murder and sentenced to a mandatory life sentence at Angola.
In 2014, my conviction was overturned with the help of the Innocence Project New Orleans. The judge who overturned my conviction found me “factually innocent” after it was proven that prosecutors had withheld evidence that would have helped my defense, and two people admitted they had been coerced into falsely accusing me.
I am the victim not only of prosecutors who violated the law, but also of our money bail system and the predatory bail bond industry.
After a judge overturned my conviction, the district attorney decided to reprosecute me. I wanted so badly to go home to my family; I had spent more time behind bars than I had lived as a free man. But I still could not go home because I could not afford to pay my $25,000 bond (itself reduced from a $250,000 bond).
Freed Angola lifer John Floyd suing New Orleans police, DA's Office over his conviction, imprisonment
I ended up spending an additional 18 days in jail while my family and friends borrowed enough money to pay for a bail bond. I felt ashamed that they had to raise money to purchase my freedom after the agony and humiliation they experienced during the 20 years I spent wrongfully incarcerated.
After 14 months of relentless reprosecution, the district attorney eventually dropped my charges. But the bail bond company did not return any of the money I had paid them — even though I was found innocent.
Recently, however, I learned that the commissioner of insurance investigated the bail bond company that I paid and found that it had overcharged me for my bail bond. It was not just me. The commissioner found that dozens of bail bond companies have overcharged as many as 50,000 New Orleans families by an estimated $6 million. That is a lot of people and a lot of money!
After learning that I had been overcharged, I was angry. But I was also relieved, knowing that I and the other families would receive compensation.
I figured the bail bond industry would not be happy about having to return the money. But I did not expect that the Legislature would introduce a bill — SB 108 — that would prohibit the insurance commissioner from ordering this money to be returned and another bill — HB 171 — whose purpose is to protect the bail bond industry’s profits.
It took 20 years for me to be exonerated. But it took only about a month for a bill to exonerate the bail bond industry that cheated my family and my community out of millions of hard-earned dollars.
Our elected representatives should applaud the insurance commissioner and encourage the bail bond industry to return the money they overcharged. I am baffled and disappointed to see the opposite happening.
Jerome Morgan
New Orleans