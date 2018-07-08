When national education rankings come out and compare Louisiana test scores to that of the rest of the nation, I believe context is needed. The test being compared is NAEP, and only a small percentage of students take the test. The test also is one of many standardized tests the students take, and the students understand that the test does not count towards anything.
I have seen this test two times in my career, and the test was not emphasized at all. Students have state standardized testing, and if they are in high school they will take the ACT.
The vast majority of public school students do not take this test, and private schools, to my knowledge, do not participate in the testing. When a columnist, or letter to the editor writer, laments our poor results, context is needed. I would argue that over 90 percent of students in Louisiana do not take the NAEP.
In Massachusetts, the top state on NAEP performance, only students in Boston take the test. Boston has a history of being highly educated, where Louisiana does not. The first public schools and first colleges began around Boston nearly 400 years ago, where in Louisiana, people as recently as two generations ago did not receive any formal education.
William Cox
public school teacher
Baton Rouge