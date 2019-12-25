As we end a contentious election year, there are opportunities for optimism. Even with more conservative Republican members of the Legislature and a moderate Democratic governor, many good government organizations and business leaders are seeking bipartisan solutions to long-standing problems.
So many of the new legislators lack government experience and are interested in learning more. Now we need to support long-standing organizations such as the Council for a Better Louisiana and the Public Affairs Research Council as well the Louisiana Budget Project and the United Ways, the Louisiana Partnership for Children and Families and the Policy Institute for Children to work on policy solutions and help educate the new legislators.
During the campaigns, many candidates talked about Louisiana ranking 50th in so many lists. Now is the time for new legislators to understand more about poverty and the challenges facing the working poor in Louisiana. The United Ways' report on poverty in Louisiana — Asset Limited Income Constrained Employed (ALICE) — is a starting point to understand the challenges facing families in every parish.
2020 is the year to focus on improving the quality of life for working families and improving outcomes for children. How can we promote economic development and better-paying jobs for low wage workers? How can we increase the minimum wage and promote economic opportunity for families?
When we talk about funding early childhood education, we need to address access to health care for pregnant women and early support for new mothers and families. We need to work on paid family leave and support for working families, not just more seats in day care centers. We need to raise the wages of people working in child care and focus on quality and skills.
We need to focus on early education since Louisiana children start school behind and we still have too many children not reading on grade level by third grade.
By focusing on the continuum of challenges facing families we can improve the quality of life for all families in Louisiana. We need to reduce poverty, improve economic opportunities and continue to help strengthen families and communities.
Let’s focus on how to solve problems and not start the year with acrimony and political posturing. The people of Louisiana want our elected officials to work together to make their lives better.
Melissa S. Flournoy
board member, Louisiana Progress
Baton Rouge