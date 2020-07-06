Every election cycle, Democratic politicians go into African American and Latino communities and promise policies that reward dependency on our government, giving a handout rather than offering a hand up to self-sufficiency like the Republican Party membership offers.
After each election cycle when these communities have foolishly given their support to the Democrat Party, they disappear and do nothing for these communities until it is time for the next voting cycle to begin. When that happens the false promises and outright lies start up once again.
Unfortunately, Democrats continue to fool the African American and Latino communities. For decades we have seen many major cities around the country being controlled by Democratic mayors and city council members. What have been the results of this lack of leadership by one party in these major cities around the country? Rioting, looting and lawlessness has taken over across the country. Anarchists try to overthrow our rules of law.
Democratic Party leaders support and encourage these anarchists and their tactics. Since President Trump was elected, the Democratic Party leadership has worked in conjunction with their propaganda machine. The mainstream media have conducted a misinformation campaign to overthrow our president. This is nothing short of treason but because we have a two-tiered justice system in this country; these people will never be held accountable for the illegal acts that they are committing.
President Trump has done more for the African American and Latino communities than any other president in history. Since the mainstream media controls the news output the majority of America can’t find out just how much he has done not only for these communities but our country as a whole.
We the people must make our voices heard come November. Vote as many of these national Democrats out of office who have failed for decades to improve the lives of all citizens.
Grab hold of your own future and vote these ruthless power-hungry people out of office.
JESSE PITRE
industrial sales, retired
Walker