Almost 20 years ago the revelation of pedophilia in their ranks rocked the Catholic Church.
Now, years later, sordid facts continue to emerge. Bit by bit the onion is being peeled. Finally, the church is taking definitive action to root out the evil that has been exposed. The church has learned after all of these years that in order to get past evil, it had to admit that the evil existed.
Today the Republican party is faced with a similar evil: Donald Trump and the Big Lie. The party will never recover until it roots out all vestiges of Trump and the Big Lie, that the election was stolen.
Every Republican senator and representative knows the election was fair and that there was no massive vote fraud. All leaders in and donors to the Republican Party know the same truth. They have to lead their party followers and admit publicly that the election was not stolen and that it was Donald Trump that precipitated and perpetuated the lie.
Until they do so the Republican Party will never recover.
GILBERT V. ANDRY III
retired lawyer
Slidell