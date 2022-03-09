NO.peacerally.021622_104.JPG

Tracey Moore, left, Suzy Lamore, center, and Donna Pisani, right, all colleagues and friends of Kelleye Rhein, the woman who was recently dragged by her car when a person attempted to carjack it while she was getting gas at Costco on S. Carrollton Avenue, distribute the nearly 50 protest signs they made to express their frustration over the recent uptick in crime around the city. Dozens of people joined them on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 in New Orleans City Park. City Council members Eugene J. Green, Dist. D, and Joseph Giarrusso III, Dist. A, joined them for the event. (Photo by Chris Granger | The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)

First, we had the city’s top cop blaming the district attorney’s office for the surge in crime and vice versa. By the way, crime is still surging with no end in sight.

Now we have contractors blaming the city for citywide street and infrastructure delays and vice versa.

Does any entity in this city take responsibility for anything? The quality of life in New Orleans has taken a nosedive. How did we get to this point and who has integrity to stand up and say it is my fault, and I need to fix it?

Finger-pointing, lame excuses and shifting blame doesn’t solve problems. We survived the waters of Hurricane Katrina. Currently, the city is taking on water of a different kind. Who will right the ship before it sinks?

We expect and deserve better from our city leaders.

MARVIN TRUDEAU

mental health professional

New Orleans

