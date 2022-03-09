First, we had the city’s top cop blaming the district attorney’s office for the surge in crime and vice versa. By the way, crime is still surging with no end in sight.
Now we have contractors blaming the city for citywide street and infrastructure delays and vice versa.
Does any entity in this city take responsibility for anything? The quality of life in New Orleans has taken a nosedive. How did we get to this point and who has integrity to stand up and say it is my fault, and I need to fix it?
Finger-pointing, lame excuses and shifting blame doesn’t solve problems. We survived the waters of Hurricane Katrina. Currently, the city is taking on water of a different kind. Who will right the ship before it sinks?
We expect and deserve better from our city leaders.
MARVIN TRUDEAU
mental health professional
New Orleans