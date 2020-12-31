I am a retired physician who specialized in geriatrics, the care of the elderly, and spent 40 years practicing in the New Orleans area. I often had to fight discrimination against the elderly and lack of resources to care for them.
Now I see such discrimination again. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention has decided to jump "essential" workers ahead of the elderly 65 and older who have been patiently waiting in the COVID-19 vaccination line. And this, despite the fact that eight of ten deaths occur in this age group and this group is more likely to be hospitalized and use the ICU beds of our hospitals.
Someone just moved the goalpost again. Someone has ripped the social contract our government made with the elderly. They are now non-essential, translated: expendable.
But it is not lost on me that most of the essential workers getting priority are union workers. So this is a political decision, not a medical one driven by the science. A 30-year-old "essential" worker who is not likely to become seriously ill or die gets priority over an elderly patient with high-risk medical conditions.
This is an immoral decision. That's right, I said immoral. And it is unfair.
What happens when citizens can no longer trust that government decisions will be fair and when life or death is in the balance? People will disregard the system.
Will everyone just show up for vaccination and all jump the line, creating chaos? Why not: Many are now doing just that.
SUSAN WEYER
retired geriatrics physician
New Orleans