Our democracy has grown many obstructive arms since its inception in 1776. We, the people of these United States, will have the freedom to decide by our vote who we want as president of our United States. Period. Not a debatable fact.
We, the people, send our representatives to Washington, D.C., to carry out the will of the citizenry. The will of the voters. Instead, on arrival, they dress in the finest of clothes. Dine at the five-star restaurants. Imbibe the finest of wines. Live in luxury apartments and mansions. Send their children to the most elite schools.
Before they get comfortable in their newfound world of luxury, a gift from we the citizens of our United States, they often have the unmistakable arrogance to ask us to focus on their future living arrangements. They will, at great expense to us all, stuff our mailboxes with thousands of donation requests. Postal workers work overtime to deliver these requests.
Suddenly, these servants of “We the People" have decided through a small, but very radical group, to void the presidential election of 2016. It's apparent that they have a disdain for the outcome. We failed to get the permission of the servants of our democracy on who we should vote for. Really? In November 2020. "We the People” will have the chance to send several radical political servants home where they belong.
Let them purchase their own clothes, food, homes and send their children to a school their budget can afford. Let them pay for their own health care premiums. Let's welcome these radical minds back to the real world come next November. Ego, checkmate. This is not a political endorsement of any party. A few radical thinkers in Washington have awakened the American citizens to a state of awareness never seen before. For that and that only, we owe them our warmest gratitude.
Dr. Jim Carruth
physician
Lafayette