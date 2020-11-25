Truly, “we just couldn’t believe it” (in the article by Katy Reckdahl) about the number of utility poles that were down after Hurricane Zeta raced through metropolitan New Orleans. And then to see the utility crew frantically trying to fix them with new pine poles again for another storm to come by to our city and bring them down.
It is such a shame that these companies still stay with these wooden poles, while the rest of the world seems to go in for more sturdier poles. Using wooden poles seems like an ancient technology, especially in our hurricane-prone state. Most nations go in for steel and concrete with composites like fiberglass.
Using wooden poles to me seems like a scam by the utility companies to keep making more money and keep raising their bills, after each storm hit. Also, maybe to show what good work they do in restoring power in three or four days after a storm passes our city, while they can have more permanent utility poles that can withstand the power of these storms and is available.
Why is it that no one seems to question our utility companies on this? This leads me to believe that there is more than meets the eye, with the kind of politicians and leaders we have.
RAVI SAROJANAM
small-business owner
Metairie