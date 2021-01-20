This rush to impeach President Donald Trump defies sanity. No interview with those that rushed the Capitol (with assistance from security forces); no preparation for possible chaos (the D.C. mayor knew of the possibility weeks before but declined extra forces); no understanding that there was chaos at the Capitol building before “the speech promoting insurrection” began.
On Jan. 10, this newspaper maligned Trump and his supporters in the entire editorial section. Nancy Pelosi and company constructed the impeachment papers months ago on or about Nov. 3, 2020, as I would guess, knowing all about the stolen election that Trump had been purporting, to divert attention from it.
We watched in horror as insurrections occurred in Portland and Seattle as the administration of the cities stepped down. Hundreds of police officers have been attacked; government buildings and vehicles have been set ablaze. Yet no punitive action toward the promotion of liberal agendas.
Yes, the Capitol for the chaos as the venue shocked many. If you think it was limited to conservatives, think again. Soros’ “associates” were fully implanted in the melee by starting it. Anyone can buy a Trump flag. Look at the videos showing security opening the barricades and doors and brazenly posing for pictures.
Factions of our county feel that liberals need to redefine and make us a better country. Better than what? Our Constitution cannot be improved.
Contrarily speaking, the Democrats are attacking American ideals with their zeal to convince the factions they are too stupid to think for themselves. The government will think for you. This is not my America.
Trump did his best despite the constant barrage of vile behavior by Democratic politicians. Our country is so much better because of him; it is not necessary for the United States to carry the financial load of the world.
The Democrats are greedy and narcissistic. Holding the Senate, House of Representatives and White House isn’t enough. May God have mercy on our souls since freedom of speech, right to assemble, bear arms and faith are in jeopardy, especially if you are a Republican.
The double standard is sickening.
KERRIE SLATON
retired teacher
New Orleans