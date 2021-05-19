Now is the time for U.S. Sens. Bill Cassidy, of Baton Rouge, and John N. Kennedy, of Madisonville, to act. Much coverage is given to a handful of individual senators who can tip the balance to decide the focus and passage of an infrastructure bill. Now is a golden opportunity for our senators to negotiate for specific needs of Louisianans in return for their support of this bill.
If a Democratic senator is encouraged to request a bridge in exchange for his support for this bill, then our two senators ought to be able to obtain important concessions for their two votes of support.
Rather than simply following Sen. Mitch McConnell's “directive” to support nothing, now is the time for our senators to put their constituents first and negotiate for including new or increased funding for Louisiana’s needs, such as: Gulf Coast restoration; wetlands rejuvenation; clean-up of the Atchafalaya Basin; preserving the security of the state’s aquifers; government-funded education/skill development (up to two years) for all oil industry personnel seeking alternative energy-source jobs; a pilot program expanding police specialty divisions, e.g., police walking a neighborhood beat; specialized intervention skills division (handling mental health, domestic disputes, and addiction-related high-risk behaviors); and the active recruitment of high school graduates with a promise of two years of paid public higher education — college or community college — in return for at least one year of police department or other community employment.
In difficult times, bold action gets results. An opportunity to accomplish the goals of Louisianans and the large majority of Americans exists now. Action separates leaders from among the crowd of followers simply awaiting orders.
CHARLES H. SCHRADER
psychologist
Lafayette