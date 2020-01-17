Elizabeth Warren is right to call for a wealth tax! Louisianans work hard and pay their taxes, but that taxation system is inherently unfair.
For the past decades, as most of us put in more hours at work and find, during this administration, our medical expenses are no longer tax deductible, billionaires got a huge tax break and now pay taxes at a lower rate than the people they hire to cut their lawns and polish their silverware.
America prospered most during the Eisenhower years, where American business grew, but rich people paid a much higher rate than they do now. During this time, we built our highways, funded schools and the government funded and planned for a future where science and new technologies would transform our lives.
But where are those dollars now? They are overwhelmingly in the pockets of the buyers of cars most Louisianans could never afford, and meanwhile, our roads crumble, our schools could use more funding and we need still to find a cure for cancer.
Elizabeth Warren plans to use this wealth tax — 2 cents on every dollar after the first $50 million, to pay for health care, for student loan forgiveness and for the funding of new technologies that keep America at the vanguard of scientific advancement. A return to a more progressive taxation system would benefit every single person who works for a living in this state.
Every candidate for the presidency in 2020 should endorse a similar plan to tax the ultrarich so that poor children learn to read and get vaccinated, that the highway in Baton Rouge becomes more navigable, and that we figure out a plan to end loss of the land of this state to erosion and flooding.
ANN BABSON
professor
New Orleans