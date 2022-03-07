I watched the speech by the president of Ukraine recently. He spoke of a city in his country that was hit by two Russian missiles that landed in a square in the center of the city (the largest square in Ukraine) where up to 16 children were killed.
This square is called Freedom Square. He then proclaimed all squares in Ukraine will now be called Freedom Square.
I propose that the former Lee Circle now be renamed "Freedom Circle" in honor of the brave citizens of Ukraine, and in honor of all the people in the world who are fighting and have fought, and died, for freedom.
How appropriate that this circle is within sight of the National WWII Museum.
AL FRANDANO
retired, marine industry
Slidell