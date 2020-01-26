In her Jan. 16 letter to the editor, “Abortion clinic regulations are about women’s well-being,” Denise Harle parrots the false and inflammatory talking points that anti-abortion groups have been pushing for years.
First, let’s be clear that Louisiana’s admitting privileges law, which requires doctors who provide abortions to have privileges to admit patients at a nearby hospital, would limit the number of abortion providers and prevent women from exercising control of their own bodies. That is the point. The claim that it is about protecting women is deceptive. The U.S. Supreme Court will be examining the law starting in March with June Medical Services vs. Gee.
Portraying abortion as unsafe is a favorite tactic of anti-abortion groups, but it’s also a lie. Abortion is one of the safest medical procedures: 10 times safer than childbirth, and the risk of complications is lower than that of colonoscopies, which do not require doctors to have admitting privileges. Abortion providers applying for admitting privileges find it nearly impossible.
Hospitals often deny privileges because of negative PR and ideological opposition, but hospitals can deny privileges because abortion is safe and doctors won’t actually need to admit patients.
Admitting privileges fail to make patients safer. But don’t take my word for it, take the word of leading medical experts and practicing doctors.
The American Medical Association and The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists both oppose admitting privileges laws because they are unnecessary. As ACOG puts it, “Imposing these unjustified burdens on abortion providers impedes women’s access to quality, evidence-based medicine.”
The U.S. Supreme Court agreed, in 2016 striking down an identical law in Texas as unconstitutional (i.e. Whole Woman’s Health vs. Hellerstedt), and making it clear that so-called health benefits of the law didn’t outweigh the “undue burden.”
So why do state legislatures, like Louisiana’s, continue to pass unconstitutional laws even though the laws don’t protect women? Because these laws are about making abortions harder for doctors to provide and harder to access.
Who gets hurt by laws like these? Women and all people who can get pregnant. If the highest court upholds the law, there will be only a single physician to serve all patients seeking an abortion in Louisiana. Those who have means can travel to another state, but this health care procedure will be out of reach for those who don’t.
Abortion is extremely safe; that is a fact. But more, it is a decision that should be left up to the woman and her doctor. Politicians and the religious right lobby have no business deciding for us.
MICHELLE ERENBERG
executive director, Lift Louisiana
New Orleans